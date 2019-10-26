International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 06:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 06:14 IST
UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp. has won the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract, the Defense Department said on Friday, beating out favorite Amazon.com Inc. The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract is part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon meant to make it more technologically agile.

But the contracting process had long been mired in conflict of interest allegations, even drawing the attention of President Donald Trump, who has publicly taken swipes at Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos. Oracle Corp had expressed concerns about the award process for the contract, including the role of a former Amazon employee who worked on the project at the Defense Department but recused himself, then later left the Defense Department and returned to Amazon Web Services.

In a statement, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) spokesman said the company was "surprised about this conclusion." The company said that a "detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings" would "clearly lead to a different conclusion," according to the statement.

AWS is considering options for protesting the award, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Although the Pentagon boasts the world's most potent fighting force, its information technology remains woefully inadequate, according to many officials.

Officials have complained of having outdated computer systems and being unable to access files or share information as quickly as they might be able to in the private sector. Some companies were also concerned that a single award would give the winner an unfair advantage in follow-on work. The Pentagon has said it planned to award future cloud deals to multiple contractors.

This week, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper removed himself from reviewing the deal due to his adult son's employment with one of the original contract applicants, IBM Corp. IBM had previously bid for the contract but had already been eliminated from the competition. Microsoft said it was working on a comment. IBM and Oracle did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that retired Navy commander Guy Snodgrass, who served as a speech writer and communications director to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, said in a forthcoming book that Trump sought to "screw" Amazon by awarding the cloud computing contract to a rival. "We're not going to do that," Mattis told Pentagon officials, according to The Post's report on the book, which is due to be published on Oct. 29. "This will be done by the book, both legally and ethically."

Reuters could not immediately obtain a copy of the book to verify the Post's report. In a statement announcing Microsoft as the winner, the Pentagon underscored its view that the competition was conducted fairly and legally.

"All (offers) were treated fairly and evaluated consistently with the solicitation's stated evaluation criteria. Prior to the award, the department conferred with the DOD Inspector General, which informed the decision to proceed," it said. Microsoft shares were up 2.5% to $144.35 in after-hours trading after the news. Amazon shares were down 0.98% to $1,744.12.

The Pentagon said it had awarded more than $11 billion across 10 separate cloud contracts over the past two years. "As we continue to execute the DOD Cloud Strategy, additional contracts are planned for both cloud services and complementary migration and integration solutions necessary to achieve effective cloud adoption," the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Avs carve up Golden Knights to close trip strong

Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored two goals, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists and Nathan MacKinnon extended his points streak as the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Frid...

Hong Kong medics join anti-govt protests to "resist tyranny"

Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the citys financial centre on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests. Pro-democracy activists have att...

UPDATE 4-California firefighters take offensive against blazes in wine country, L.A. suburbs

California firefighters aided by subsiding winds on Friday took the offensive against two major wildfires at opposite ends of the state, one displacing 50,000 suburban Los Angeles residents and another roaring through Sonoma Countys famed w...

Bucs DE Pierre-Paul may be activated to play Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could return to action this Sunday after missing all of training camp and the first seven games of the season after injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck. Coach Bruce Arians told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019