International Development News
Development News Edition

Thomas Cook ordered to pay compensation for cancelled tour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 17:33 IST
Thomas Cook ordered to pay compensation for cancelled tour
Image Credit: Twitter (@tcookin)

A Maharashtra consumer forum has directed tour operator Thomas Cook (India) to pay Rs 4 lakh to a city resident for "a deficiency of service" and adopting "unfair trade practices". Anant Korde had moved the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission after the company refused to pay him a full refund upon cancellation of a Europe tour.

He had booked a 'Grand Bargain Europe Tour' package for himself, his mother, wife and two children in May 2014. Korde paid Rs 2,50,000 as an advance for the tour, which was to begin from May 28, 2014. The total cost of the package was Rs 9,40,138.

The complaint said he wanted to travel by Eurostar train from London to Paris, which Thomas Cook agreed to arrange. When the company said this could not be covered under the original package, Korde said he would pay extra for this segment of the tour.

Korde also wanted to know the details of hotels and train schedules to make arrangements for the journey by Eurostar, but Thomas Cook informed him that details of hotel bookings would be available only seven days in advance, he claimed. He alleged that later the company informed that there could not be any variation in the group tour, and the tour could not materialize for the family as there was no time for visa processing.

Thomas Cook also refused to return him the entire advance, and said he will be refunded Rs 1,62,374 after deducting cancellation charges, Korde said. Korde then moved the consumer commission, seeking the full advance back.

Thomas Cook alleged that it was the complainant who canceled the tour, so it was entitled to deduct cancellation charges. The commission, in its ruling last week, rejected the claim and held that the tour operator was guilty of "deficiency in service".

"They (Thomas Cook) had given assurance and promise which they know since beginning could not be finalized. They adopted unfair trade practices," the commission observed. It directed the company to refund the entire advance of Rs 2,50,000 with 9 percent interest, plus another Rs 1 lakh towards "mental pain and agony" suffered by the family and the litigation cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured the defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Saturday. The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP...

Mandate is to sit in opposition, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the mandate for his party in Maharashtra elections is to sit in the opposition and they have fully accepted it. Speaking to media persons here, Pawar said the newly-elected...

Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragons military dischargeFans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his...

BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar

The Border Security Force BSF organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar. BSF organises Diwali Mela for the jawans and their families in Srinagar every year as those deployed on the border work round the clock to fight insurgency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019