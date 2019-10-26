Man convicted of abetting wife's suicide on daughter's testimony

A Thane court has sentenced a man along with his parents and brother to five year in jail for harassing his wife for dowry and driving her to commit suicide six years ago. The four were sentenced by Thane District and Sessions Judge A S Pandharikar who earlier convicted them on charges causing dowry harassment to the woman and abetting her to commit suicide.

According to the prosecution, the four were held guilty on the deposition by the victim's daughter. The court sentenced Naresh Kothari (38), a jeweller, his parents Sukanraj and Muniyaben and brother Hitesh to five years in jail on Friday in connection with the suicide of Indumati in 2013.

"Indumati hanged herself in her Nerul home in 2013. Her daughter deposed in court and said constant harassment over dowry by Naresh was the cause of the suicide. She said Naresh would regularly beat up Indumati," the prosecution official said. The four were convicted under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Dowry Act and IPC for abetment of suicide, the official said.

