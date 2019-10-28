International Development News
Development News Edition

Myanmar says 14 hostages freed in attacks on Rakhine rebels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 10:03 IST
Myanmar says 14 hostages freed in attacks on Rakhine rebels
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Myanmar's army said it had rescued 14 people seized by insurgents in restive Rakhine state after Arakan Army rebels reported many dead in military attacks on boats carrying soldiers and police said it had taken prisoners.

The escalation in bloodshed is one of the biggest in the western state since fighting intensified early this year between the army and the rebels demanding greater autonomy for Rakhine. "Of those abducted by the Arakan Army, 14 people have now been rescued," the military said in a statement late on Sunday. "The military is continuing a combined air and land operation to rescue the remaining people abducted as soon as possible."

The ethnic armed group on Saturday took prisoner more than 50 people, most belonging to the security forces. It said troops opened fire on Sunday on three vessels where the group was being held in Rathedaung township, sinking two and damaging one. "Many were killed as there was no cover from incoming fire," the rebel group said in a statement.

There was no independent account of casualties. Local members of parliament Khin Saw Wai told Reuters fighting in Rathedaung had been too intense to go there on Sunday and many people had fled for neighboring villagers after jet fighters flew overhead.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Rakhine state since clashes began in December, bringing fresh chaos to a region from which more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017. The Rohingya situation is not directly linked to the Arakan Army's fight to win greater autonomy for what was for centuries an independent kingdom.

The rebels draw on deep-seated historical resentment felt by some in Rakhine toward the ethnic Bamar majority that dominates the central government, and their sense that Myanmar's faltering transition to democracy has not brought enough benefits. Sunday's abduction was the second in recent weeks by the rebel group, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist local majority.

Suspected rebels disguised as sports players had boarded a bus in the state this month and took hostage dozens of firefighters and civilians.

Also Read: President orders army onto streets of Ecuadorian capital

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's Sept foreign tourist arrivals up 10% y/y - ministry

Tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 10.11 in September from a year earlier, after an increase of 7.35 in August, the tourism ministry said in a statement. A total of 2.9 million tourists in September spent 139.6 billion baht 4.62 billion, up ...

China, HK stocks firm as trade optimism lifts sentiment; tech rallies

China and Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday, underpinned by gains in tech heavyweights after Beijing pledged more support for the sector, amid hopes that Sino-U.S. negotiators were making headway in their trade talks. The CSI300 index was ...

Soccer-Man Utd's Pogba out until December with ankle injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unlikely to play again until December due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. France international Pogba last featured for United in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsena...

Astros handle Scherzer-less Nationals, take 3-2 World Series lead

The Houston Astros are heading back home completely transformed, and because of it they have moved within one victory of their second World Series title in three years. Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa and George Springer each hit two-run home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019