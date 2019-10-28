International Development News
Development News Edition

Driver of truck found with 39 bodies appears in British court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:20 IST
Driver of truck found with 39 bodies appears in British court
Image Credit: ANI

The driver of a truck in which 39 people were found dead appeared in a British court via video link on Monday charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to traffick people. The discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated truck on an industrial estate east of London has shone a spotlight on the illicit global trade in people which sends the poor of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

Driver Maurice Robinson, 25, appeared in Chelmsford Magistrates' Court via video link, confirming his name and address. He wore a grey sweatshirt. Robinson is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffick people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering, police said.

He made no application for bail. He was remanded in custody until Nov. 25 when the case will continue at the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, and he will enter a plea. Robinson was arrested shortly after the grisly discovery of the bodies in the early hours of Wednesday a few miles from the English port of Purfleet. The container had traveled from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

Also Read: Rs 3,000 old age pension, Rs 3 lakh collateral free loans for people belonging to SC community: BJP Haryana poll manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EW Nutrition Opens New Production Plant in China

&#160;On 29 October, German-based company EW Nutrition will officially open its new production plant in China. The new plant is the next step in the successful development of EWN Biotechnology Shanghai.By offering holistic, science-backed s...

Rape accused Kuldeep Sengar attends brother's cremation in Unnao

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar here on Monday attended the funeral of his younger brother Manoj Sengar who died in Delhi on Sunday. Earlier, Kuldeep and his brother Atul Sengar were granted 3-day parole to attend the cremation.Kuldeep, a B...

Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered; evacuation center opened

Mandeville Canyon area has been put under mandatory evacuation on Monday as Getty Fire rages in the area. Los Angeles Fire Department LAFD issued an alert to notify people about the evacuation order. LAFD has also said that the fire is movi...

Over 300 fire-related incidents reported in Delhi on Diwali

The Delhi Fire Service DFS on Diwali responded to over 300 calls, including fires at garbage dumps due to bursting crackers and a blaze at a central Delhi market shop, officials said on Monday. According to the fire department, 245 fire-rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019