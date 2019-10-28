U.S. Justice Dept appeals order to turn over unredacted Mueller report

International Development News
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it has appealed a lower court's decision ordering it to turn over an unredacted copy of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 election to the Democratically-controlled House Judiciary Committee.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the department also asked the court to stay its Friday order which directed the government to turn over the unredacted report by Oct. 30 while its appeal is pending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

