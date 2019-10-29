Maryland newspaper mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to 5 deaths - Washington Post

The man charged in a 2018 mass shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Maryland that killed five people admitted his guilt, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Jarrod Ramos, 39, entered his guilty plea in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, the newspaper said.

