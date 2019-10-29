UK police hunting two brothers from N.Ireland over truck deaths
British police said they were hunting for two brothers from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people in the back of a truck near London last week.
Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, from Armagh, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking, Essex Police said.
"Finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation," said Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper.
