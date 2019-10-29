Panama's government raises budget borrowing cap for 2019
Panama's government has decided to borrow more funds this year than previously authorized, as President Laurentino Cortizo hopes to boost economic growth in the Central American nation. The plan was authorized late on Monday after Cortizo, who took office in July, argued his administration inherited more public debt than anticipated, which forced him to propose a bigger deficit.
The plan will allow the government's 2019 deficit to reach 3.5% of gross domestic product, up from a 2% limit approved by lawmakers at the beginning of the year. The higher borrowing limit was proposed by Cortizo's finance ministry and announced in a brief statement from the national assembly without providing further details.
Finance Minister Hector Alexander has said that the government aims to gradually lower the budget deficit back to the 2% target by 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- government
- Panama
- Central American
- administration
- lawmakers
- finance ministry
ALSO READ
UK government sets date for first post-Brexit budget
Syrian Observatory: government forces deploy to Ain Issa in northern Syria
India story of Panama Papers probe to be published by Penguin
Brexit on October 31 a 'priority' for British government: Queen
Unveiling UK government plan, Queen Elizabeth says priority is to exit EU on Oct. 31