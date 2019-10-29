International Development News
CORRECTED-Tunisia dismisses foreign, defence ministers-statement

Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has dismissed the foreign and defense ministers after consultation with the newly elected President Kais Saied, a statement on the presidency's website said on Tuesday.

Chahed has appointed Karim Jamoussi, the justice minister, as acting defense minister, and Sabri Bachtobji as acting foreign minister, the statement said.

