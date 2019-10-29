CORRECTED-Tunisia dismisses foreign, defence ministers-statement
Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has dismissed the foreign and defense ministers after consultation with the newly elected President Kais Saied, a statement on the presidency's website said on Tuesday.
Chahed has appointed Karim Jamoussi, the justice minister, as acting defense minister, and Sabri Bachtobji as acting foreign minister, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
RPT-UPDATE 9-Supporters of Tunisia's Saied celebrate his projected presidential win
Saied supporters hail revival of Tunisia's 2011 revolution after poll
Ghana Rugby Women's Eagles indeed go to Tunisia as underdogs
French Foreign Minister to snub France vs Turkey soccer match
Tunisian radio stations: French citizen killed in stabbing