International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Police hunt for brothers from Northern Ireland over truck deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Police hunt for brothers from Northern Ireland over truck deaths
Image Credit: Wikimedia

British police said on Tuesday they were hunting for two brothers from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people discovered in the back of a truck near London last week. The discovery of the bodies in a refrigerated truck on an industrial estate near London has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

The bodies were found in the early hours of Wednesday just over an hour after the container had arrived in Britain from Zeebrugge in Belgium. On Monday, the truck's driver Maurice Robinson, 25, appeared in court accused of manslaughter and money laundering as well as accusations of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

For the latter alleged offenses, the charge sheet stated he had conspired with Ronan Hughes and others, prosecutors said. Police leading the investigation said Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, from Armagh, were wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

"Finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation," said Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper. "At this time we believe they are in Northern Ireland but they also have links to the Irish Republic. If you know where they are or have any information about their whereabouts I need you to call my team."

Christopher Hughes is listed as a director of C Hughes Logistics Ltd based in Armagh. In a 2016 interview with Irish Trucker magazine, he said the company ran a fleet of nine trucks, working in Sweden, Denmark, Italy and England as well as Ireland, with six full-time employees.

Three other people were arrested and released on police bail and Irish police have also arrested a man in connection with the investigation. "This involves a global ring facilitating the movement of a large number of immigrants into the UK," prosecution lawyer Ogheneruona Iguyovwe told Robinson's court hearing.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Hong Kong violence is 'life-threatening', say police, citing crude bomb

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria gives Russian diplomat 24 hours to leave

Bulgarias foreign ministry on Tuesday gave a Russian diplomat allegedly involved in espionage 24 hours to leave the country after it found that its request to Moscow to recall him by Monday had not been carried out. The ministry was forced ...

Sonia Gandhi to convene party meeting to fix programme for party's anti-govt stir

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of top Congress leaders on November 2 at the party headquarters to fix the partys strategy for its scheduled agitation to highlight the BJP governments failure. The Congress plans to hi...

France, Germany step up effort to build rivals to U.S. cloud firms

France and Germany are stepping up efforts to foster homegrown rivals to U.S. tech giants Amazon and Microsoft in cloud computing, according to a joint statement by the countries finance ministries issued on Tuesday. Amazon, Microsoft and A...

Far more people at risk of rising seas than feared -climate study

Climate change will put three times more people at risk of coastal flooding by 2050 than previously thought, according to a study published on Tuesday, with swathes of Asia and cities in North America and Europe all vulnerable to rising sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019