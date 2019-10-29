International Development News
Development News Edition

Justice Bobde's hometown delighted over his appointment as CJI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:25 IST
Justice Bobde's hometown delighted over his appointment as CJI

Justice Bobde's hometown delighted over his appointment as CJI Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI)The legal fraternity in Nagpur is delighted over the appointment of Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, who hails from the orange city in Maharashtra, as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI). Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office, the Law Ministry said on Tuesday.

Born on April 24, 1956 at Nagpur in a family of lawyers, Justice Bobde completed Bachelor of Arts and LLB degrees from Nagpur University. He was enrolled as an advocate of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978. Justice Bobde practised law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court with appearances at Mumbai before the Principal Seat and before the Supreme Court for over 21 years.

He was appointed a judge of the Bombay HC on March 29, 2000 and elevated to the Supreme Court in April 2013. Nagpur High Court Bar Association (HCBA) secretary Praful Khubalkar, who once worked as a junior lawyer in Justice Bobde's chamber here, was all praise for the CJI- designate over his knowledge and professionalism.

Its a proud moment for the legal fraternity in Nagpur that Justice Bobde, once a member of the bar here, has been appointed to the top post in Indian judiciary, Khubalkar said. "He has worked in the Nagpur bench for several years and he was designated as a senior advocate from Nagpur," Khubalkar told PTI.

Justice Bobde's arguments in the court as a lawyer used to be so impressive that people would flock to listen to him, the HCBA secretary said. "I have personally witnessed that whenever he used to argue in the court, it used to be jam packed. People would come up to witness arguments by Sharad Bobde sir.

"I had the opportunity to be in his chamber. I was his junior and closely watched the way he used to work and argue cases," Khubalkar said. "He used to go through SC and HC judgements on relevant topics before submitting his arguments.He used to cover almost every possible legal angle involved in the matter," said Khubalkar.

He said Justice Bobde used to give opportunities to junior lawyers and there was a feeling of comfort while arguing before him when he was at the Nagpur bench. "We have seen Justice Bobde work as a lawyer, senior advocate and then as a Judge of the Bombay High Court here.

"He used to encourage junior lawyers. Senior members and lawyers here are very happy and delighted over his appointment. In his honour, we are planning a grand felicitation programme after his elevation," said Khubalkar. Nagpur District Bar association (DBA) president Kamal Satuja said it was a matter of great pride that a legal luminary from Nagpur has been appointed as the CJI.

"He is a role model for all members of the legal fraternity. He will always be a source of inspiration for young lawyers who will be encouraged to strive for excellence. "It is not only a dream come true for Justice Sharad Bobde, but for the entire legal fraternity. Each member of the fraternity is feeling like he/she has become the ChiefJustice of India," said Satuja.

Satuja said a grand felicitation programme will be organised for Justice Bobde when he arrives in Nagpur. Justice Bobde will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office on April 23, 2021..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Women, Peace, Security agenda continue to be top priorities of UN: Guterres

The Women, Peace, and Security agenda must continue to be one of the top priorities of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday, in an open debate on how best to accelerate change.He spoke o...

UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britains parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is ...

Al-Baghdadi's 'number one replacement' dead, announces Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the American military has terminated the likely successor of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis number one replacement ha...

Bank CEO held taking bribe

Krishna district Co-operative Central Bank Chief Executive Officer N Rangababu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the bureau ASP, S Sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019