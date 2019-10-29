Justice Bobde's hometown delighted over his appointment as CJI Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI)The legal fraternity in Nagpur is delighted over the appointment of Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, who hails from the orange city in Maharashtra, as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI). Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office, the Law Ministry said on Tuesday.

Born on April 24, 1956 at Nagpur in a family of lawyers, Justice Bobde completed Bachelor of Arts and LLB degrees from Nagpur University. He was enrolled as an advocate of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978. Justice Bobde practised law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court with appearances at Mumbai before the Principal Seat and before the Supreme Court for over 21 years.

He was appointed a judge of the Bombay HC on March 29, 2000 and elevated to the Supreme Court in April 2013. Nagpur High Court Bar Association (HCBA) secretary Praful Khubalkar, who once worked as a junior lawyer in Justice Bobde's chamber here, was all praise for the CJI- designate over his knowledge and professionalism.

Its a proud moment for the legal fraternity in Nagpur that Justice Bobde, once a member of the bar here, has been appointed to the top post in Indian judiciary, Khubalkar said. "He has worked in the Nagpur bench for several years and he was designated as a senior advocate from Nagpur," Khubalkar told PTI.

Justice Bobde's arguments in the court as a lawyer used to be so impressive that people would flock to listen to him, the HCBA secretary said. "I have personally witnessed that whenever he used to argue in the court, it used to be jam packed. People would come up to witness arguments by Sharad Bobde sir.

"I had the opportunity to be in his chamber. I was his junior and closely watched the way he used to work and argue cases," Khubalkar said. "He used to go through SC and HC judgements on relevant topics before submitting his arguments.He used to cover almost every possible legal angle involved in the matter," said Khubalkar.

He said Justice Bobde used to give opportunities to junior lawyers and there was a feeling of comfort while arguing before him when he was at the Nagpur bench. "We have seen Justice Bobde work as a lawyer, senior advocate and then as a Judge of the Bombay High Court here.

"He used to encourage junior lawyers. Senior members and lawyers here are very happy and delighted over his appointment. In his honour, we are planning a grand felicitation programme after his elevation," said Khubalkar. Nagpur District Bar association (DBA) president Kamal Satuja said it was a matter of great pride that a legal luminary from Nagpur has been appointed as the CJI.

"He is a role model for all members of the legal fraternity. He will always be a source of inspiration for young lawyers who will be encouraged to strive for excellence. "It is not only a dream come true for Justice Sharad Bobde, but for the entire legal fraternity. Each member of the fraternity is feeling like he/she has become the ChiefJustice of India," said Satuja.

Satuja said a grand felicitation programme will be organised for Justice Bobde when he arrives in Nagpur. Justice Bobde will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office on April 23, 2021..

