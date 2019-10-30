International Development News
Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence -fire dept

  • California
  30-10-2019
Three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a residence in Long Beach, California, the local fire department said late on Tuesday.

The emergency service confirmed three fatalities and nine patients transported to local area hospitals.

