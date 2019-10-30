Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence -fire dept
Three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a residence in Long Beach, California, the local fire department said late on Tuesday.
The emergency service confirmed three fatalities and nine patients transported to local area hospitals.
