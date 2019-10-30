International Development News
Development News Edition

Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:35 IST
Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook on Wednesday agreed to pay a 500,000 pound ($644,0000) fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britain's information regulator said.

The Information Commissioner's Office last year fined Facebook after it said data from at least 1 million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge Analytica and used for political purposes. On Wednesday the ICO said that in agreeing to pay the fine, Facebook had not made an admission of liability. ($1 = 0.7763 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rescuers hunt man missing after livestreaming Mt Fuji climb

Tokyo, Oct 30 AFP Rescuers in Japan are searching for a man who appears to have fallen down part of Mount Fuji as he was live-streaming his climb up the countrys highest peak, police said Wednesday. The man, whose name has not been made pub...

At 35%, stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution maximum so far: SAFAR

The share of stubble burning in Delhis pollution has risen to 35 percent, the seasons highest, and the hazardous haze shrouding the city on Wednesday can be purely attributed to it, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor SA...

PM Modi to participate in various events in Gujarat on Thursday to mark Patel's 144th birth anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday. The prime minister will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade, visi...

Hope govt takes 'balanced approach' on AGR issue to ensure sector's long-term viability: Airtel

A day after a panel of secretaries was formed to suggest ways to mitigate financial stress in the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is in the best interest of all parties to formulate a constructive mechanism to ensure that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019