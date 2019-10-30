International Development News
Hooda, Vora granted interim bail by ED court in AJL plot allotment case

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora were on Wednesday granted interim bail by a special Enforcement Directorate court in Panchkula in the Associated Journals Limited land allotment case. While granting interim bail to the two Congress leaders, Special Judge Jagdeep Singh also issued notice to the agency seeking its stand on their regular bail pleas in the case, said an advocate representing Hooda.

He said the court fixed November 6 as the next date to hear the bail pleas of two leaders, who were granted interim bail on a surety of Rs 5 lakh each. The Enforcement Directorate had in August 2019 filed its first charge sheet indicting veteran leaders Motilal Vora and Hooda in the case of alleged irregularities in the allotment of land to the AJL in Panchkula.

A prosecution complaint was filed before a special court for the cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Panchkula near Chandigarh, the federal probe agency had said earlier. The agency, in its first charge sheet in the case, named Vora, Hooda and AJL charging that they were "directly involved in the process and activity connected with the acquisition and possession of the proceeds of the crime".

Vora, a Rajya Sabha member, is a Congress general secretary. Hooda has been Haryana chief minister for two terms between 2005 and 2014.

The money laundering case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of a plot, located in Panchkula, to the AJL by the then Hooda government. Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, the ED has already attached the plot with an estimated value of Rs 64.93 crore.

"Hooda favored the AJL by granting them three undue extensions for construction on the said plot from May 2008 to May 10, 2012 and then until the AJL completed the construction in the year 2014," the ED had said in a statement earlier. The agency had charged that Hooda allotted the pot to AJL by "blatantly misusing his official position".

The former Haryana chief minister, it was alleged, "dishonestly allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of necessary conditions and policy of HUDA (Haryana Urban Development Authority) vide order dated August 28, 2005." The ED filed a criminal complaint of money laundering in this case in 2016 based on a CBI FIR, which had taken over the investigation into the case at the request of the BJP government in Haryana.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has already filed a charge sheet against Hooda and others in this case. The plot was allotted to AJL first in 1982.

But the allotment was revoked by the estate officer of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) by an October 1992 order because the AJL had failed to comply with the conditions of allotment letter, the ED had said. The agency had questioned the two Congress leaders in this case.

