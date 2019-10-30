U.N. migration body suspends some Ebola screening after 3 aid workers killed
United Nations migration organization body IOM said on Wednesday it had suspended some of its screening services for Ebola after three of its aid workers were killed in South Sudan.
IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission Jean-Philippe Chauzy said the workers died during clashes between rival groups in the country's central Equatoria region.
He said the organization had suspended screening for Ebola at five border points between South Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an ongoing outbreak of the disease has killed thousands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Different minds: Temple Grandin on nurturing autistic workers
Lululemon investigates Bangladesh factory over workers' treatment
MSF suspends work in northeast Syria, withdraws foreign aid workers
In preparation for Delhi polls, Kejriwal to launch of AK app to connect with party workers
3 farm workers struck dead by lightning