International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey sees YPG withdrawal incomplete; joint Russian patrols to start Friday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey sees YPG withdrawal incomplete; joint Russian patrols to start Friday

Turkey has information that the Kurdish YPG militia has not completed its withdrawal to 30 km (18.64 miles) from the Turkish border in northeast Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, despite assurances from Russia that they had left.

He told lawmakers from his AK Party that Turkey reserved the right to launch another operation against the YPG in the area. Ankara and Moscow had agreed to remove Kurdish YPG fighters from a depth of 30 km south of the border inside Syria by late on Tuesday and Russia told Turkey that the YPG had left the strip within the 150-hour deadline.

"Even though the information in our hands suggests this has not been succeeded in a full sense, we will give our response to them after our field assessments," he said. Joint patrols had been set to begin on Tuesday at a depth of 10 km, but Erdogan said in Wednesday's speech that the patrols would begin on Friday and at a depth of just 7 km.

"If we see that the members of the terrorist organization have not been moved out of the 30 km, or if attacks continue, no matter from where, we reserve our right to carry out our own operation," he said. Earlier, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted by state-owned Anadolu Agency as saying that talks between Turkish and Russian officials, ongoing since Monday, had concluded and the two delegations had "largely" reached an agreement.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization because of its links to Kurdish militants in southeast Turkey. Ankara launched an offensive against the formerly U.S-allied YPG following President Donald Trump's abrupt withdrawal of 1,000 American forces from northern Syria in early October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NPCIL admits malware attack on computer in Kudankulam plant

The NPCIL on Tuesday admitted of a malware attack on one of the computers in the Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India NPCIL, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, however, added...

ElasticRun raises USD 40 mn in funding led by Prosus Ventures

ElasticRun, a virtual logistics network provider, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 40 million about Rs 284 crore in funding led by Prosus Ventures formerly Naspers Ventures. The funding round, which also saw participation from existing i...

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared - report

A deadly military base in southeast Niger was attacked on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported citing local sources. Casualties are feared in the incident.Jihadists, including those from the Islamic State group, have a presence in southweste...

Air quality in Kolkata turns 'poor' post Diwali festivities

Air quality in the city has dipped from moderate to poor following Diwali festivities, according to readings of West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index AQI read 233 PM 2.5 at WBPCBs air monitoring stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019