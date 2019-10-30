International Development News
Development News Edition

Hungary vetoes NATO statement on Ukraine over minority rights -minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:27 IST
Hungary vetoes NATO statement on Ukraine over minority rights -minister

Hungary has vetoed a joint NATO declaration on Ukraine as it did not contain a reference to its neighbour's obligation to fully respect the rights of ethnic Hungarians living there, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday. Szijjarto was speaking at a conference on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Hungary, an important ally for Moscow within the European Union which has sanctioned Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine.

"Hungary will not sacrifice the ethnic Hungarian community ... for geopolitics," Szijjarto said in a statement released after the conference. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently in Kiev to demonstrate the military alliance's support for Ukraine, which has been fighting pro-Russian separatists for five years.

Hungary has clashed repeatedly with Ukraine over what it says are curbs on the rights of roughly 150,000 ethnic Hungarians to use their native tongue, especially in education. Budapest has threatened to retaliate by blocking Kiev's attempts to move closer to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as well as the European Union, both of which Hungary belongs to.

Szijjarto said Hungary had no choice but to veto the NATO statement as it did not include Hungary's proposals demanding Ukraine backtrack on a minority rights issue. During their most recent feud, Hungary said Ukraine had scrapped the teaching of subjects in the languages of its ethnic minorities, including Hungarian, from its secondary school curriculum.

Ukraine passed a law in 2017 obliging teachers to use only Ukrainian in secondary schools, saying it wanted to integrate minorities better and help them obtain public sector jobs.

Also Read: All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Lombard, Karur Vysya Bank tie up for bancassurance partnership

ICICI Lombard on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic tie-up with Karur Vysya Bank for selling insurance products. The association will provide the banks customers access to the insurers portfolio and make insurance more accessibl...

Suresh to take over as AOC-in-C of SAC on November 1

Suresh to take over as AOC-in-C of SAC on November 1 Kochi, Oct 30 PTIAir Marshal B Suresh will take over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief AOC-in-C of the Southern Air Command SAC on November 1. Suresh,who was the heading the SA...

PM Modi congratulates Argentina's president-elect on poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentinas presidential elections, and vowed to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina.Fernandez and his running mate -- former presi...

Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor, S S Khandare appointed police head

A day before the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Centre on Wednesday made senior IAS officer Umang Narula advisor to the newly-appointed Lt Governor of the Himalayan region and an Inspector General of Police head of police. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019