UK police investigate report of noxious substance in London
British police were called to reports of possible spillage of a noxious substance at a commercial venue on Brompton Road, a central shopping street in London, they said on Wednesday.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service were on the scene and the incident was ongoing, the police said in a statement.
"Cordons and closures are in place as a precaution while the nature of the chemical is established," the police said.
