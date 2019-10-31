International Development News
Development News Edition

Quebec to put immigrants seeking residency through 'values' test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Quebec
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 03:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 03:56 IST
Quebec to put immigrants seeking residency through 'values' test
Image Credit: Flickr

Quebec will require immigrants seeking permanent residency in the Canadian province to pass a "values" test to ensure they understand its new secularism law, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

The test is being implemented by Premier François Legault's Coalition d'avenir Quebec (CAQ) government. CAQ, a nationalist center-right party, won a majority government in 2018's provincial election, soundly defeating the province's two establishment parties. CAQ ran on a platform including cutting immigration to the predominantly French-speaking province. Quebec is allowed some leeway by the federal government to set its own immigration levels, to protect its distinct identity within the country.

Legault's government has come under fire internationally for implementing a ban on public employees in positions of authority wearing religious symbols such as Muslim hijabs and Jewish kippahs to work. It is that law the test is intended to make sure that potential immigrants understand, Legault told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think it's important in Quebec because we are a nation, we are a distinct society, we have our values, we have our charter," he said. The ban is being challenged in court by civil rights groups, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during the recent federal election campaign he would consider a federal challenge to it.

Legault described the test as similar to one that exists at the federal level, where individuals applying for Canadian citizenship must pass a test on Canada's history and laws, among other topics. An individual must score at least 75% to pass the test that covers "democratic values and the Québec values expressed by (Quebec's) Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms," the government's official publication said.

The test would only apply to economic immigrants and their families, not refugees. Legault's government also raised the immigration target in 2020 to between 43,000 and 44,500, from 40,000 in 2019. Quebec is Canada's largest province by area and the second biggest by population, behind Ontario.

The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), the major business lobby in the province, said in August the province would need about 60,000 immigrants annually to meet current labor shortages. The lobby said it was disappointed in the immigration measures announced.

"We were clear and loquacious about the needs of businesses in the face of labor shortages," Stéphane Forget, president and chief executive of the FCCQ, said in a news release in French on Wednesday, adding that one of the solutions to the labor shortage was an increase in immigration levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Raiders' Incognito might fill in at center

Veteran guard Richie Incognito might be Oaklands starting center against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. Injuries to the Raiders offensive line have resulted in a need at center. Starter Rodney Hudson e...

UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands a...

Quebec introduces 'values test' for immigrants

Economic migrants seeking to settle in Canadas mostly French-speaking Quebec will have to pass a controversial values test, the provincial government announced Wednesday. I think its important that we understand the values and the society w...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rashford stunner stops Chelsea in their tracks

Marcus Rashfords bolt from the blue stopped resurgent Chelsea in their tracks as his sensational free kick fired Manchester United into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. With 73 minutes on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019