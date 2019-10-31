International Development News
  31-10-2019
North Korea fires unidentified projectile - S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea to its east on Thursday afternoon, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said.

The South Korean military is maintaining readiness while monitoring the situation, the JSC said in a statement.

North Korea said on Oct 3 that it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile from the sea to contain external threats and bolster self-defense.

