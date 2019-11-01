Lebanon's president Aoun pledges cabinet of technocrats in new government
Lebanese President Michel Aoun pledged on Thursday to form a new government in which ministers would be chosen by expertise rather than political affiliation, after the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri following weeks of nationwide protests.
In a televised address Aoun pledged to move the state away from its sectarian-based political system to a civil state calling sectarianism a "destructive disease".
Protesters have called for a technocratic government and the end of a sectarian system where posts are allocated according to religious sects.
