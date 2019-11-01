International Development News
Scotland's Sturgeon says to demand powers for new independence referendum

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday she would make a demand before Christmas for the powers to hold another independence referendum. As the law stands, to hold another referendum legally, Scotland would need the permission of the British government in Westminster. So the SNP is seeking to demand to transfer powers to Scotland's devolved parliament where Sturgeon sits.

Sturgeon said she would demand those powers, under Section 30 of the Scotland Act, by Christmas. "That Section 30 demand will be delivered to Downing Street - whoever happens to be in it - before Christmas," Sturgeon said. "It is vital that Scotland takes control of our own future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

