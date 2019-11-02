International Development News
US News Roundup: Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate; Warren's big healthcare plan relies on big assumptions

  • Updated: 02-11-2019 05:29 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 05:25 IST
US News Roundup: Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate; Warren's big healthcare plan relies on big assumptions
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California Governor to convene meet of PG&E shareholders, executives next week

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he will convene a meeting of Pacific Gas and Electric Co executives, shareholders, wildfire victims, and PG&E's other creditors in Sacramento next week to speed up the resolution of the bankruptcy case that creates a new entity. The new company can only happen "if we first get out of bankruptcy court," Newsom said in a statement on Friday, without elaborating on his plans.

Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sunday's New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year. Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgei's record-breaking run at the Chicago Marathon last month brought the Nike Vaporfly shoes into focus, sparking heated debate over whether the hyper-advanced footwear gave an unfair advantage.

Georgia ex-policeman sentenced to 12 years in prison in shooting of unarmed black man

A former Georgia police officer was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison after his conviction in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside an Atlanta apartment in March 2015. Robert "Chip" Olsen, a 57-year-old white man, was convicted last month of aggravated assault and violating his oath of office but found not guilty of murder in the killing of 26-year-old Anthony Hill.

Democrat Warren: Medicare for All would not raise U.S. middle-class taxes 'one penny'

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday proposed a $20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan that she said would not require raising middle-class taxes "one penny," answering critics who had attacked her for failing to explain how she would pay for the sweeping healthcare system overhaul. Warren said her plan would save American households $11 trillion in out-of-pocket healthcare spending over the next decade while imposing significant new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to help finance it.

Southern California blaze threatens homes, orchards and oil fields

A fast-moving scrub fire threatened orchards, oil fields and homes while displacing thousands of residents in Southern California on Friday, even as diminishing winds helped fire crews tame a rash of wildfires elsewhere across the state. The latest in a spate of conflagrations that have kept California firefighters on the go for weeks roared to life on Thursday evening near the hilly farm community of Santa Paula, about 70 miles (112.65 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

Teachers strike taught Chicago's new mayor tough lessons: analysts

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made strategic errors in the first major fight of her tenure, an 11-day teachers' strike, but may have learned lessons that will prove useful as she confronts immense city budget challenges, political observers said. Lightfoot, 57, was elected in convincing fashion to become Chicago's first black woman mayor in April, when she vaulted to victory on promises to dismantle the city's corrupt political machine and reform the city's school district.

Protesters greet Breeders' Cup patrons at Santa Anita

Horse racing is animal cruelty and should be banned, protesters who greeted patrons on the first day of the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park said on Friday. "We're going to shut this shit down," Heather Wilson, an animal rights activist with Horseracing Wrongs, told Reuters while standing with two dozen other sign-wielding protesters near the entrance to the race track.

Judge dismisses Uber lawsuit opposing New York City vehicle license caps

A Manhattan judge has dismissed Uber Technologies Inc's lawsuit challenging a New York City law limiting the number of licenses for ride-hailing services, the first such cap by a major American city. In a decision made public on Friday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank rejected Uber's argument that the city wrongly gave its Taxi and Limousine Commission power to enforce the cap.

Warren's big healthcare plan relies on big assumptions

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's plan for universal healthcare rests on an assumption she can radically change an industry the size of Germany's entire economy without new costs for the average taxpayer. On paper, the plan by the senator from Massachusetts to use government bureaucracy to create a more efficient healthcare system gets credibility from the fact that most rich nations, including Canada and France, already do just that.

U.S. Supreme Court to review SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the ability of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recover ill-gotten profits obtained through misconduct in a case from California that could weaken the agency's enforcement power. The nine justices agreed to hear an appeal by California couple Charles Liu and Xin Wang contesting a 2016 civil action brought against them by the SEC. The SEC won a court ruling in 2017 requiring Liu and Wang to disgorge almost $27 million, the same amount they raised from foreign investors to build a never-completed cancer treatment center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

