International Development News
Development News Edition

Vietnam says human traffickers must be strictly dealt with

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 07:18 IST
Vietnam says human traffickers must be strictly dealt with

Vietnam said on Saturday that human traffickers must be strictly dealt with as the Southeast Asian country was informed that several of its citizens were among the 39 people who died in a truck container in Britain last week. "The Vietnamese embassy in Britain was informed by Essex police that there are Vietnamese citizens, unidentified, among 39 victims in the lorry incident," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement posted on its website.

"Vietnam strongly condemns human trafficking and considers it a serious crime; traffickers must be strictly dealt with," Hang said in the Saturday statement. British police said on Friday they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex near London on Oct.23 were Vietnamese.

Police in Vietnam arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on Friday on suspicion of involvement in the truck deaths. Hang said in the statement that Vietnam was working closely with British police to verify victims' identities and called on other countries to cooperate in combating human trafficking crimes.

"This is a humanitarian tragedy," Hang said. "We are deeply saddened and we would like to share our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish them to overcome this great pain and loss soon."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Islanders down Lightning for 8th straight win

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists as the New York Islanders recorded their eighth straight win, a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Uniondale, N.Y. Derick Brassard scored in his fourth straight game and...

Vietnam says human traffickers must be strictly dealt with

Vietnam said on Saturday that human traffickers must be strictly dealt with as the Southeast Asian country was informed that several of its citizens were among the 39 people who died in a truck container in Britain last week. The Vietnamese...

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sundays New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year. Eliud Kipchoges sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgeis...

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to easy win over Magic

Milwaukees Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a double-double and the visiting Bucks used a big first half to breeze past the Magic 123-91 in Orlando on Friday night. The Bucks took full control of their first meeting with the Magic this season ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019