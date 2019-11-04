HC judge inaugurates legal literacy camp in Rajasthan

Justice Goverdhan Bardhar of the Rajasthan High Court inaugurated a legal literacy week campaign at a school in Bundi district on Sunday. Such legal literacy campaigns are being conducted to educate and create awareness among people and to deliver justice to the weakest section of the society, the judge said while addressing the camp at Swami Vivekanand Government Model School in Hindoli.

The Constitution gives every citizen the right to live with dignity and it never allows him to be deprived of his right, Justice Bardar said. The camp will be open from November 3 to November 9.

He said 6,040 schools have formed legal awareness clubs under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to educate children about their rights. Legal literacy camps play a vital role in ensuring that benefits of various government schemes reach the beneficiaries in time, Justice Bardar added.

He also gave away laptops and cycles to meritorious students along with other rewards to several other beneficiaries under various government schemes. Addressing the legal literacy camp, Bundi district and sessions judge Umashankar Vyas claimed the district occupies the third position in the state when it comes to disposing of cases in time and efforts are underway to secure the top spot.

Under the alternative disputes resolution system, lok adalats are playing a significant role in sorting out cases in a harmonious way between rival parties, Vyas said.

