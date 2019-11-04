International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Greek police found 41 migrants, mostly Afghans, hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials said.

The migrants were not injured, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system had not been turned on. Police stopped the truck on a highway near the northern Greek city of Xanthi for a regular check. They arrested the driver and took him and the migrants to a nearby police station for identification.

Greece is currently struggling with the biggest resurgence in refugee arrivals since 2015 when more than a million people crossed into Europe from Turkey via Greece. About 34,000 asylum seekers and refugees are being held in camps on the Aegean islands close to Turkey.

Last month, 39 migrants, all believed to be Vietnamese, were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. ...

UPDATE 2-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

Thousands of Iranians chanted Death to America near the old U.S. embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission, with the countrys army chief comparing the United States with a poisonous scorpion intent on harming Ira...

From hiding within Venezuela, lawmaker pledges to 'intensify the fight'

A Venezuelan opposition lawmaker whose parliamentary immunity was stripped last month said he is being targeted by President Nicolas Maduro for calling anti-government protests, at a time when the troubled OPEC nation has largely avoided a ...

Zimbabwe minister charged with corruption costing $3.7 million

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ZACC on Monday detained and charged a cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government 3.7 million, the second high-profile g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019