U.S. imposes sanctions on nine people, one entity tied to Iran -Treasury

The United States imposed sanctions on nine people and one entity tied to Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday, the 40th anniversary of Iran's seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran.

The sanctions were announced on the U.S. Treasury Department website.

