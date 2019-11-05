China to establish 'robust' national security mechanism for Hong Kong

China will establish a "robust" legal system and enforcement mechanism to safeguard national security in Hong Kong, the ruling Communist Party said on Tuesday, following a meeting last week of its senior leadership.

China will also "perfect" the system under which the party has full jurisdictional power over Hong Kong according to the Basic Law and constitution, the party said, in a long statement carried by state news agency Xinhua.

It gave no details on how the measures will be implemented.

