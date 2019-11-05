International Development News
Development News Edition

Russian lawmakers back push to make local apps mandatory on smartphones

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:13 IST
Russian lawmakers back push to make local apps mandatory on smartphones

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday backed legislation in a preliminary vote that would require all smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come pre-installed with Russian software. The bill seeks to help Russian IT firms compete with foreign companies and would allow the government to designate certain locally-produced software as mandatory for devices sold in the country.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament say the bill would also benefit Russian consumers, as it will spare them having to download domestic software upon purchasing new technology. The bill proposes fines for companies that sell devices without pre-installed Russian software of up to 200,000 roubles ($3,155) starting from January 2021.

Russia's cellphone market is dominated by foreign companies Apple, Samsung and Huawei products. In August, Russian internet group Mail.ru said it was in talks with Huawei about the possibility of having its software pre-installed on the Chinese firm's devices.

The proposal will only become law if it is backed in two more votes by the lower house of parliament and then approved by the upper house and President Vladimir Putin. Moscow is trying to expand control over the internet and reduce its dependence on foreign companies and countries.

Last month, Russian internet giant Yandex expressed concerns over a draft law limiting foreign ownership in Russian IT companies to 50%. On Friday, a law known as the "sovereign internet" bill came into force, tightening state control over the global network.

Russia has introduced tougher internet laws in recent years, requiring search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services and social networks to store user data on servers in the country. ($1 = 63.3925 roubles)

Also Read: RPT-Hacking the hackers: Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern to name coach within three weeks, Tuchel approached - report

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German giants expect to name Niko Kovacs replacement as head coach within three weeks, while a report Tuesday said Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has already turned them down. Kovac was s...

District court lawyers to continue boycott of work tomorrow

Lawyers would continue to boycott work on Wednesday, notwithstanding a Bar Council of India appeal to end their strike, the chairman of coordination committee of All Bar Associations in Delhi said on Tuesday. Abstinence from work in all Del...

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

According to a new study presented by researchers at Cleveland Clinic has developed a web-based risk calculator which can accurately predict whether a patient with type 2 diabetes and obesity will die or develop serious complications includ...

TIMELINE-Captives freed from abusive Islamic institutions in Nigeria

Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers in late September after a man was refused permission to see his nephews at one institution and complained to police. Nearly 1,500 people have been freed so ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019