Delhi police protest darkest day in history, arrest guilty policemen in a week, says BCI

The Bar Council of India Wednesday said that the protest by Delhi Police yesterday seems to be "politically motivated" and the "darkest day in the history of independence" and asserted that the guilty police officials should be arrested within a week. BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said in a press release that earlier the BCI had asked the Bar Association of Delhi to call off their ongoing strike but after seeing "Delhi Police's conduct", it cannot "sit tight over the matter".

The apex bar body alleged that the policemen remained "absent from duty, shouted slogans, used filthy language" and threatened to "smash and kill lawyers" openly. The BCI in its letter has also demanded constitution of a high-level committee to find out who were involved in "planning the illegal protest of police yesterday".

"Our demand is to arrest the guilty police officials within a period of one week, falling which we shall resort to peaceful dharna for the arrest of these people and for proper disciplinary action against them. The Bar stands united," said the release.

