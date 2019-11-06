International Development News
Honeypreet Insan granted bail in Dera violence case

Image Credit: ANI

A Panchkula court granted bail to Honeypreet Insan on Wednesday in the 2017 Panchkula violence case. The ruling comes after a court dropped sedition charges against her and 35 others.

Honeypreet, along with others, was named in the FIR for allegedly conspiring to incite violence in Panchkula that broke out following the conviction of the Dera head in August 2017. More than 30 people died due to the violence and over 200 were injured.

Honeypreet Insan is the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. After the conviction of Dera head, the police had then taken Gurmeet Ram Rahim along with Honeypreet in a chopper from Panchkula to Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

