UPDATE 1-Dutch military police probing "suspicious situation" on plane at Schiphol airport
Dutch military police said on Wednesday they were investigating a suspect situation aboard a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.
"There is a suspicious situation and that's all I can say," a spokesman for the military police said. He declined to name the airline involved or provide further details.
