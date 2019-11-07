Dutch military police said on Wednesday they were investigating a suspect situation aboard a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

"There is a suspicious situation and that's all I can say," a spokesman for the military police said. He declined to name the airline involved or provide further details.

