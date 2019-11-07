International Development News
HC to hear pre-arrest bail pleas of GJM leaders from Nov 19

  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 07-11-2019 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:16 IST
HC to hear pre-arrest bail pleas of GJM leaders from Nov 19

The Calcutta High Court will hold daily hearings on the anticipatory bail pleas of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri from November 19, in connection with over 150 cases filed against them during the statehood agitation by the outfit in 2017. A division bench, comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and M Mandal, directed that it will hear the applications daily from November 19, after the prosecution lawyer mentioned the matter before it.

Public prosecutor Saswata Mukherjee said the anticipatory bail prayers were filed in connection with 158 cases against Gurung, Giri and some other GJM leaders. The cases were filed against them by the West Bengal police over incidents of violence during the statehood agitation by the GJM in Darjeeling hills in 2017.

The division bench had taken up hearing in the anticipatory bail applications of the GJM leaders at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

