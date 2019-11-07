International Development News
HC refers to Delhi govt plea seeking announcements in public buses

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:32 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking automatic announcements and digital display of upcoming bus stops as well as opening of doors in public transport buses, on the lines of metro trains. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction while declining to entertain the plea by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust, saying it should have first made a representation to the government before approaching the court.

"Even otherwise, such type of prayers cannot be granted because it all depends on the expertise of the respondents (government) as to whether such type of facilities can be added/incorporated in the existing buses," the bench said. "Moreover, this also involves a policy decision to be taken by the respondents. Hence, we see no reason to entertain this writ petition. Nonetheless, we direct the respondents to treat this writ petition as a representation, look into the prayers of the petitioner in this writ petition and act in accordance with law," the court said while disposing of the PIL.

