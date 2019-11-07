International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Many missing after fatal attack near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ouagadougou
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:25 IST
UPDATE 2-Many missing after fatal attack near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso
Image Credit: Flickr

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37 in the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.

Quebec-based gold miner Semafo said five of its buses with a military escort came under fire on the road leading to its Boungou mine in the eastern region of Est, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Boungou, on Wednesday. Another 60 people were wounded, local authorities said.

The assailants' identity was unclear, but Burkina Faso is struggling to combat surging Islamist violence in the remote eastern and northern scrubland areas. "Once more our people are in mourning because of terrorist groups that are multiplying, murderous actions against our civilians and our defense and security forces," President Roch Marc Kabore said in a televised address.

Semafo said the Boungou mine site remained secured, although it has suspended operations as a result of the attack. It was unclear exactly how many people were in the convoy, what their nationalities were or how many were missing. But two security sources said dozens may still be unaccounted for.

Semafo has said that under new safety guidelines, Burkinabe employees travel to and from the mine with a military escort by road while international staff are flown by helicopter. Two separate sources, who have worked at the mine, said the convoy left weekly carrying about 250 local staff, usually in five buses of 50-60 people each.

The company tightened security last year following attacks that killed three workers and five security officials. A spokesperson for Canada's foreign ministry said there were no reports so far of any of its nationals being affected in Wednesday's attack.

Once a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel region, Burkina has suffered a homegrown insurgency for the past three years, amplified by a spillover of jihadist violence and criminality from its chaotic northern neighbor Mali. Wednesday's attack was the worst since groups with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda began targeting the landlocked nation with high profile attacks in January 2016.

Then, armed al Qaeda militants killed 32 people in a raid on a popular cafe and hotel in the capital Ouagadougou.

Also Read: 15 killed in northern Burkina Faso attack

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Many missing after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.Quebec-based gold mine...

Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to ...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019