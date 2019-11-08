Japan Abe to instruct ministers to compile stimulus package - NHK
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will instruct his cabinet ministers on Friday to compile a package of measures to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with huge natural disasters, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Abe will also order the ministers to compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March to fund the package, NHK said, without citing sources.
