Japan Abe to instruct ministers to compile stimulus package - NHK

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will instruct his cabinet ministers on Friday to compile a package of measures to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with huge natural disasters, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Abe will also order the ministers to compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March to fund the package, NHK said, without citing sources.

