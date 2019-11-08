International Development News
Development News Edition

HC to hear in Feb plea for action against police officials for protesting against clash with lawyers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:24 IST
HC to hear in Feb plea for action against police officials for protesting against clash with lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in February a plea seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on 'dharna' after their November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to give shorter date for hearing the plea and asked the lawyers to use their good officers for settling the issue with police.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer seeking action against police officials who had issued statements on social media when the matter is already sub judice. The plea has sought direction to the Centre to initiate departmental inquiry against the Delhi Police officials who were sitting on 'dharna' and "making provocative slogans" and issuing inciting statements on electronic and social media.

In unprecedented protests by Delhi police, thousands of its personnel on Tuesday laid siege outside the Police Headquarters for 11 hours and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues before calling off their stir following multiple appeals including from their chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Biggest rise in German exports in nearly two years gives some relief from recession fears

German exports posted their biggest rise in almost two years in September, data showed on Friday, providing some relief amid widespread concerns that Europes largest economy will dip into recession in the third quarter. The Federal Statisti...

Mahmudullah blames batsmen for defeat in 2nd T20

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah blamed middle-order collapse as one of reasons behind his teams defeat in the second T20 here, saying the visitors failed to measure the momentum of the game while batting. Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal ...

Telangana: TSREDCO invites application for State Energy Conservation Award-2019

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation TSREDCO has invited applications from interested stakeholders for Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards 2019 in its bid to recognize the efforts taken by the stakeholders towards...

Mutual fund AUM rises 7.4% to Rs 26.33 lakh crore in Oct

Mutual funds asset base increased to Rs 26.33 lakh crore in October-end, a rise of 7.4 per cent as compared with the preceding month, on the back of robust inflows in equity and liquid schemes. The 44-player industry logged an assets under ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019