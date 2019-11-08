China jails former Japanese politician for life in drugs case
A court in southern China on Friday sentenced a 76-year-old Japanese former politician to life in jail for attempting to smuggle out drugs in a suitcase in 2013. The intermediate court in the province of Guangzhou ruled that Takuma Sakuragi, a former assemblyman from Japan's Aichi prefecture, tried to smuggle home 3.289 kg (7.25 lb) of methamphetamine, it said in a post on its official social media account.
Sakuragi was detained during a baggage check at Baiyun Airport in Guangzhou. In 2014, prosecutors in the case had sought the death penalty, a life sentence or a prison term of at least 15 years. The court had repeatedly delayed reading its verdict, citing the complexity of the case.
Also Read: Lawyer-politician Fadnavis steers BJP to victory - but not an emphatic one
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- politician
- China
- Japanese
- jail
- methamphetamine
- Guangzhou
- prosecutors
ALSO READ
China winter smog targets not enough to offset last year's surge - data
China stocks slip as consumer, healthcare firms sag; Hong Kong up
Renault's Ricciardo and Hulkenberg disqualified from Japanese GP
Soccer-China to host expanded Club World Cup in 2021
UPDATE 1-Soccer-China to host expanded Club World Cup in 2021