International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iran downs a drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:49 IST
UPDATE 2-Iran downs a drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - report
Image Credit: Flickr

Iranian media reported on Friday that Iran had shot down a drone over its southern port city of Mahshahr, without providing further details.

"Iran's army has downed an unknown drone in the port city of Mahshahr," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Other Iranian news outlets carried the same report, without elaborating on whether it was a military or civilian drone. Iranian officials were not immediately available for comment.

The Students News Agency ISNA and the Young Journalists Club (YJC), affiliated to Iran's state broadcasting, said "an unknown flying object" had been shot down by the Iranian army, adding that the report had yet to be confirmed by Iranian officials. Iran's Arabic-Language al-Alam TV channel said: "residents of Imam Khomeini port city heard the sound of a missile being fired on Friday morning."

In June, Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, which the elite Revolutionary Guards said was flying over southern Iran. Washington said the U.S. drone had been shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf. Relations between Iran and the United States have worsened since last year when President Donald Trump pulled out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams and Jon Boyle)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Arabian Sea sees 4 cyclones in a year, first time after 1902

The Arabian Sea saw the formation of four cyclones in 2019, a phenomenon recorded after 117 years, according to meteorologists. This year, the sea that touches the Indian subcontinent, West Asia and West Africa, has seen the formation of Va...

Goa: 20-year-old US woman goes missing

A 20-year-old American woman has gone missing from North Goas Anjuna area since Thursday. Anjuna police filed a complaint today in this regard. The woman identified as Elizabeth Mann is a student at the University of Minnesota in the US.Kin...

Norway wealth fund resumes work on blacklisting worst greenhouse gas emitters

Norways 1 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, will resume its work on blacklisting greenhouse gas emitters, a senior official told Reuters, which could lead the fund to divest investments in one or more oil, steel or cement multinatio...

Guru Nanak Dev birth anniv: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

There will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The decision has been t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019