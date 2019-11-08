International Development News
Development News Edition

Poppy-stealing pigeon offers poignant reminder of war anniversary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:52 IST
Poppy-stealing pigeon offers poignant reminder of war anniversary
Image Credit: Flickr

A pigeon has been pinching poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Australia's national war memorial in Canberra and using them to build a colorful nest in the lead-up to Remembrance Day commemorations. The pigeon has created the nest with the red flowers under the soft light of a stained glass window at The Australian War Memorial, the West Australian newspaper reported.

The poppy is a symbol used by Commonwealth countries to recognize the sacrifice made by armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. "The wounded soldier symbolizes the defining quality of endurance, and the nest of poppies nearby is a poignant reminder of the powerful bond between man and beast on the battlefield," a War Memorial spokesperson told the West Australian.

Remembrance Day is commemorated on Nov. 11 each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: 20-year-old US woman goes missing

A 20-year-old American woman has gone missing from North Goas Anjuna area since Thursday. Anjuna police filed a complaint today in this regard. The woman identified as Elizabeth Mann is a student at the University of Minnesota in the US.Kin...

Norway wealth fund resumes work on blacklisting worst greenhouse gas emitters

Norways 1 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, will resume its work on blacklisting greenhouse gas emitters, a senior official told Reuters, which could lead the fund to divest investments in one or more oil, steel or cement multinatio...

Guru Nanak Dev birth anniv: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

There will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The decision has been t...

"Cold-blooded focus" helped CSK make successful comeback in

Cold-blooded focus helped CSK make successful comeback in 2018 N Srinivasan Chennai, Nov 8PTI IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings made a successful comeback after a two-year ban because of the cold-blooded focus of its captain M S Dhoni and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019