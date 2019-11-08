Rescue operation for trapped miners under way in eastern Germany - MDR
Firefighters in a town just outside the German city of Halle began rescuing miners after an explosion on Friday, public broadcaster MDR said on Twitter https://twitter.com/MDRAktuell/status/1192749248011481088.
The miners are located in a rescue chamber in a mine in the town of Teutschenthal, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
