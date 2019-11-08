International Development News
Development News Edition

Rescue operation for trapped miners under way in eastern Germany - MDR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:06 IST
Rescue operation for trapped miners under way in eastern Germany - MDR
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Firefighters in a town just outside the German city of Halle began rescuing miners after an explosion on Friday, public broadcaster MDR said on Twitter https://twitter.com/MDRAktuell/status/1192749248011481088.

The miners are located in a rescue chamber in a mine in the town of Teutschenthal, it said.

Also Read: 20 civilians injured as terrorists lob grenade at bus stop in Kashmir town

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund resumes work on blacklisting worst greenhouse gas emitters

Norways 1 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, will resume its work on blacklisting greenhouse gas emitters, a senior official told Reuters, which could lead the fund to divest investments in one or more oil, steel or cement multinatio...

Guru Nanak Dev birth anniv: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

There will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The decision has been t...

"Cold-blooded focus" helped CSK make successful comeback in

Cold-blooded focus helped CSK make successful comeback in 2018 N Srinivasan Chennai, Nov 8PTI IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings made a successful comeback after a two-year ban because of the cold-blooded focus of its captain M S Dhoni and ...

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP: Fadnavis

The wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP Fadnavis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019