U.S. Supreme Court to consider blocking Booking.com trademark

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider a bid by a federal agency to prevent the popular hotel reservation website Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc, from trademarking the site's name, contending that it is too generic to deserve legal protection.

The justices will hear an appeal by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of the lower court decision allowing the trademark because by adding ".com" to the generic word "booking" it became eligible for a trademark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)