Jam packed CJI court room as SC prepares delivers Ayodhya verdict

As the Supreme Court prepares to deliver its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya, lawyers in huge numbers flock to the apex court Saturday leading to the courtroom of the Chief Justice getting jam packed.

The huge rush of lawyers created difficulties for security personnel, at the three entry gates and the court room, in checking the passes, accreditation and proximity cards of scribes and lawyers.

Lawyers and media persons jostled for space in the crowded court room where a lot of apex court registry officials are looking after the internal management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)