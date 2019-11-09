Ayodhya case directions: SC grants entire 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict Saturday granted the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla in a set of four directions. The pronouncement of the verdict, which commenced at 10:30 AM, went on for 45 minutes.

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to allot a 5-acre land to Muslims at a "prominent" place in Ayodhya for building a mosque. The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, directed the Centre to set up a trust in three months to formulate scheme for construction of Ram temple at the site where Babri mosque was demolished in 1992.

It also asked the Centre to grant representation in the trust to Nirmohi Akhara if deemed fit by the government.

