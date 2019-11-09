International Development News
Justice Gogoi headed bench to deliver 4 important judgements next week

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 09-11-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:09 IST
After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office as on November 17. The bench will pronounce verdict in another political sensitive case in which a review has been sought of the December 14, 2018 judgement by which the Modi government was given a clean chit in the procurement of Rafale jet fighter.

His bench will also pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale case. Besides, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi will pronounce judgement on the pleas seeking review of the top court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

On April 4, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi had also reserved its verdict on three appeals filed in 2010 by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court and its Central Public Information officer against the Delhi High Court order that the CJI's office falls under the ambit of the Right to Information Act. In the Rafale case, the top court would decide the pleas, including the one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking review of its December 14 last year judgement which gave a clean chit to the Centre's Rafale deal to procure 36 fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

