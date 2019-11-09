International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: Perhaps first judgement delivered on Saturday by SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:56 IST
Ayodhya verdict: Perhaps first judgement delivered on Saturday by SC

The judgment in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case is historic in more than one sense as it is perhaps for the first time in the 69-year history of the Supreme Court that a verdict was delivered on Saturday. Judges hold court five days a week, from Monday to Friday, and in extraordinary circumstances hold hearing in courtroom on Saturdays or any other holidays. But it was rare that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi chose Saturday to deliver such an important judgment, a senior official of the apex court said.

"There have been hearing of cases in extraordinary circumstances on Saturdays, Sundays and even during nights. However I don't remember that any judgment has been delivered on Saturday and perhaps it is one of the rare instances," H K Juneja, the PPS to the chief justice of India, said. He also recalled an instance relating to the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, when then chief justice of India M N Venkatachaliah had a special sitting at his residence in the evening during which which the apex court had expressed anguish over then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh failing in his promise of protecting the 16th-century domed structure.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. Delivering a unanimous verdict on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land. Justice Gogoi is due to retire on November 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protests

The government of Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced what it called a coup by violent groups on Saturday, as some police forces carried out acts of mutiny in support of opposition protests amid a weeks-long standoff over a disputed el...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRANEnsuring justice to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak Imran Kartarpur Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of ...

Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nan...

Saudi Aramco targets sale of 0.5% of oil firm to retail investors in IPO -sources

Saudi Aramco is looking to sell up to 0.5 of the state oil giant to retail investors in its planned initial public offering IPO, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The Saudi oil group has not yet revealed the size of its pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019