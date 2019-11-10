Japan imperial couple rides through Tokyo in grand enthronement parade

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo on Sunday in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national flags and held up mobile phones for snapshots of the smiling royal couple. Emperor Naruhito, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father, Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

The parade was originally due to take place on Oct. 22, when the emperor officially proclaimed his enthronement before dignitaries from about 190 countries, but it was postponed as Japan grappled with the aftermath of a devastating typhoon. Under a cloudless blue sky, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Harvard-educated former diplomat, waved from an open-top Toyota Century limousine, which cruised through streets lined with jubilant spectators as well as police officers, who were out in force.

The emperor wore a tailcoat while Empress Masako was in a white dress and a tiara, sparkling in the sunshine, a stark contrast from the enthronement ceremony, in which both wore traditional robes. Tens of thousands of spectators from across the country gathered along the 4.6-km route to watch.

Some began queuing on Saturday to ensure a good vantage point on the route. "To witness this historical moment with my own eyes and to see the smile of the emperor and empress, I wanted to be in the front," said Hiyori Okazaki, who queued from late on Saturday in front of the Imperial Palace

"I couldn't wait so came last night." While bands played celebratory music, the 400-meter long motorcade of 46 vehicles, including cars carrying including Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, moved slowly through the streets.

About 16.1 billion yen ($147 million) has been earmarked for succession-related ceremonies throughout the year, including Sunday's parade, up 30% from Akihito's succession three decades ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)