International Development News
Development News Edition

Swedish police set up task force to combat gang violence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:43 IST
Swedish police set up task force to combat gang violence

Swedish police said on Monday they would set up a special task force to deal with a wave of shootings and bombings linked to criminal gangs following the fatal shooting of a 15-year old in the city of Malmo at the weekend. Sweden has long held a reputation as being one of the safest countries in the world and while overall crime and murder rates remain low, gang wars in major cities have claimed an increasing number of victims in recent years.

On Saturday, two 15-year-olds were shot outside a pizza restaurant in Malmo in what police said appeared to be a gang conflict over control of the drug trade in the area. One died immediately and the other is in critical condition. "The weekend was a black weekend for Malmo and for the Malmo police," Malmo police chief Stefan Sinteus told reporters.

The attack was preceded by a large car bomb about a mile away which police believe was intended to divert their attention. Following the attack, the police's Department of National Operations said they had set up a special task force with a nationwide mandate to fight gang activities, to be called Operation Hoarfrost.

Sweden has been hit by a surge in gang violence in recent years with police saying last week that there had been 187 bomb attacks so far this year, up from 152 in the whole of 2018. In June, about 20 people were wounded when a bomb exploded on a residential street in Linkoping in southern Sweden.

By the end of August, about 26 people had been shot dead in Sweden against 45 last year as a whole and pressure on the government to act has been mounting. The ruling coalition of the Social Democrats and Greens has sharpened sentences for gun crimes and promised extra resources for the police. But opposition parties claim the effort is too litte, too late.

On Monday, the far-right Sweden Democrats, who have been gaining support among voters worried about violent crime, called a motion of no confidence in Justice Minister Morgan Johansson. "He has done too little," Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson told Swedish radio. "There is a lot of talk where they send signals, but in practice nothing happens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brexit Party's Farage says will not challenge PM Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest the 317 seats won by the Conservative Party in the 2017 election but would contest nearly all other seats. In a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris John...

Chile to re-write Pinochet-era constitution in win for protesters

The Chilean government has agreed to write a new constitution to replace one dating back to the Pinochet dictatorship, bowing to the demands of protesters who have taken to the streets in often violent demonstrations in recent weeks. Interi...

Spain's Socialists rule out grand coalition with conservative rivals

Spains Socialists said on Monday they would not form a grand coalition with the main opposition Peoples Party, after Sundays repeat election yielded a deeply fragmented parliament, complicating efforts to form a stable government in the cou...

Hong Kong violence reignites concerns about 'support' of Chinese troops

HIGHLIGHTSHong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday as violence escalated.The violence drew a chilling warning from the editor-in-chief of Chinas Global Times tabloid, who said that Hong Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019