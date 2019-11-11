Justice A P Sahi sworn-in Madras High Court CJ

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was sworn-in the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath-of-office to Sahi during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Assembly speaker P Dhanapal and senior government officials.

Prior to the current posting, Sahi was the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Sahi succeeds Vijaya Tahilramani who had resigned as chief justice after the Supreme Court collegium declined her request for a reconsideration of her transfer to Meghalaya.

After her resignation was accepted, Justice V Kothari was desginated the acting chief justice..

